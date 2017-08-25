FRIDAY NIGHT

An area of low pressure will bring rain, heavy at times, to eastern and central Newfoundland overnight. The western third of the Island will see showers, but not much in the way of significant rainfall. Low temperatures 10 to 15, except 18 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Across the Big Land, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lows near 5°.

SATURDAY

The area of low pressure bringing rain to eastern and central Newfoundland Friday night will depart. Rain will end in the morning, but scattered showers will persist into the afternoon for eastern and central locations. Western and southern areas will get a dry morning, with showers in the afternoon. Skies remain mainly cloudy. Eastern areas will see highs early in the upper teens, but temperatures will to near 10 in the afternoon as winds turn northerly. Central and northern areas will a high near 12. The West Coast and South Coast will see highs near 15.

Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs between 10 and 14.

The Eastbound Hoedown and Atlantic Fest are both taking place tomorrow. Here is the forecast for both areas of the Island!

SUNDAY

Eastern ares stay cloudy on Sunday, with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low teens thanks to easterly winds. The rest of the Island will generally see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs in the middle teens.

THE EXTENDED

Labrador West will see a chance of showers Sunday afternoon, otherwise the Big Land looks pretty decent for the second half of the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper teens.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all look fairly quiet across the Province. Highs will be in the teens to near 20 with sun and cloud. Lows in the low teens across the board.

A tropical disturbance on the West Coast of Florida may develop into something tropical off the southeast coast of the United States next week. Some computer guidance brings this possible system near Newfoundland by the end of next week into the weekend. At this time it’s worth watching, but it’s too early to get specific on details.

HURRICANE HARVEY

While this storm poses no threat to Newfoundland and Labrador, Hurricane Harvey will be a devastating storm for much of the southeast coast of Texas. Harvey will make landfall as a Category 3 early Saturday morning near Corpus Christi. Winds will be near 200 km/h at landfall. Once the storm makes landfall, it will essentially stall over southeast Texas for the next several days.

The incredibly slow movement of the storm will lead to immense rainfall totals for southeast Texas. How much rain? It looks like 500 to 1000+ mm are on the way between tonight and Wednesday. To put that into perspective, St. John’s average about 1200 mm of rain in a given year. Some places are going to see that in just a few short days. This storm will be a threat to life and property for those affected. Harvey will be a major disaster for Texas.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

There is an area of low pressure off the west coast of Florida that may become a tropical system in the next few days off the southeast coast of the United States. Computer guidance takes what could become Tropical Storm Irma near Atlantic Canada late next week. While it’s too early to get into nitty-gritty details, it does need close watching.

—

Have a great weekend!

Eddie