TONIGHT

NEWFOUNDLAND: Partly cloudy in the east to mostly cloudy in the west. Chance of showers after 2 AM on the Northern Peninsula. Lows 0 to 4. Winds form the west to southwest at 15-30 km/h.

LABRADOR: Rain showers across the Big Land. Lows milder than the last couple of nights; at around 5. Winds southwest at 30-50 km/h.

SATURDAY

NEWFOUNDLAND: Mostly cloudy skies for eastern and central and southern regions, with showers possible by afternoon. Western areas and the Great Northern Peninsula will see showers through the day. Rainfall amounts 5 mm or less, except up to 15 mm in the mountains. Highs 10 to 12. Breezy with west to southwest winds at 30-60 km/h.

LABRADOR: Showers change to flurries in the west, under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures peak near 8 early, but fall to near 3 in the afternoon. Eastern areas from Goose Bay to Rigolet, points south, will see showers. North of Lake Melville expect dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall amounts 5 mm or less. Highs near 10 on the coast and around Goose Bay.

SUNDAY

NEWFOUNDLAND: Chance of showers across the Island by late afternoon. Partly cloudy skies in the morning turn cloudy to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs near 10.

LABRADOR: Sun and cloud in the morning give way to cloudy skies by afternoon. Snow will develop in the west and spread to near Happy Valley-Goose Bay by evening. West of Goose Bay, snow will become heavy at times by evening. Highs near freezing in the west, to near 5 on the coast. Significant snow likely Sunday night in western Labrador.

MONDAY

NEWFOUNDLAND: Morning showers, followed by a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 10-15.

LABRADOR: Snow will taper to flurries in the west by afternoon. Areas from Goose Bay to the coast will see rain or snow through the day, ending in the evening. Significant snowfall likely away form areas along the immediate coast. Highs 0 to 3.

TUESDAY

NEWFOUNDLAND: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the east. Highs near 5.

LABRADOR: Mix of sun and cloud. Highs near 2.

WEDNESDAY

NEWFOUNDLAND: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon central and west. Highs near 6.

LABRADOR: Showers and/or flurries. Highs 3 to 6.