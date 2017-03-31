Eddie’s Friday morning forecast update (2017.03.31)

SUMMARY

Two areas of low pressure merged south of Newfoundland overnight. The subsequent low is rapidly intensifying as it slowly drifts over the Grand Banks and out to sea between today and Saturday morning. The track of this low will bring copious amounts of precipitation to the Island in that time frame. Rain, heavy snow and high winds are on the menu between now and Saturday morning. The weather improves, for a short time, by Saturday afternoon before our next storm arrives late Sunday.

FORECAST – EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND

Eastern areas include the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninslua and area around Clarenville/Eastport.

Friday will see the rain or freezing rain through the morning. Again it will be heavy at times. As we get into the afternoon, colder air will begin to move back in knocking temperatures back below freezing and changing the rain over to snow. This looks to happen between 12 PM and 3 PM. Snow will then become heavy at times Friday afternoon and night, before ending Saturday morning. Temperatures hover near freezing. Winds will be from the north at 50-70 with gusts near 105 km/h for coastal areas and higher elevations.

Rainfall amount: 20-50 mm on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas. 10-20 mm from around Eastport southwest on the Burin Peninsula.

Snowfall amount: 15-30 cm between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Except on the southern half of the Avalon, where less than 5 cm of snow is likely.

FORECAST – NORTHEAST CENTRAL, WESTERN, NORTHWEST NEWFOUNDLAND

Snow will continue heavy at times through today, with highs near freezing. If the snow mixes with rain, that will occur in the morning only and would be east of Gander. Winds gust to 80 km/h from the north.

Snowfall amount: 30-60 cm from New-Wes-Valley to the Baie Verte Peninsula and onto the eastern half of the Northern Peninsula by Saturday morning. This includes all areas along the TCH and goes as far south as Buchans. The West Coast and the Straits will see 15-30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

FORECAST – SOUTH COAST / CONNAIGRE

Snow and rain in the morning will transition back to snow and the snow will continue through today, ending Friday evening. Winds from the north, gusting to 80 km/h. Temperatures will be near freezing.

Snowfall amount: Total snowfall between today and Saturday morning will be in the 15-30 cm range.

Rainfall amount: 10-20 mm of rain may fall in the Bay d’Espoir area tonight.

FORECAST – LABRADOR

Friday will see cloudy skies in the southeast, while areas of northern and western Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures reach the minus single numbers for afternoon highs!

NEXT SYSTEM – LATE SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

The next storm looks to bring significant amounts of snow and wind to much of Newfoundland, particularly the eastern half of the Island, between Sunday evening and Tuesday of next week. At this time it’s far too early to discuss amounts, as much can change in the track and thus the overall outcome. Stay tuned for more updates on this!