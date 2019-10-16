Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Update – 2:41 PM

Areas of Labrador West woke up to a coating of white this morning, as a small pocket of snow moved through area overnight. Based on some photos, it looks like a couple centimetres of fluffy snow fell, making for a wintry start to the day! As of this afternoon, snow has moved out of that area of Labrador, and just some scattered showers and flurries are found across the Big Land, under mostly cloudy skies.

On the Island this afternoon, skies have cleared for many areas west of a Gander to Fortune Bay line. East of that line, it’s still quite cloudy. The clouds are moving east, and skies will clear for many areas this afternoon… but on the Avalon we remain clouds until tonight. Skies will clear for all areas overnight.

TONIGHT’S FORECAST

Mostly clear across the Island, lows -2 to +6. The coldest readings will be found through Central and in low lying, sheltered areas. Winds will be light across the board.

Mostly clear for most of Labrador, except in the West where flurries arrive late. Lows -1 to +5. Coastal areas will be quite breezy, with westerly winds up to 50 km/h.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST (THURSDAY)

Mostly sunny skies in the morning give way to more clouds than sun by afternoon. Showers and/or rain will spread into the southwest by late afternoon. Winds will be light for most areas, but along the South Coast and southwest coast speeds begin to increase in the afternoon, out the east or southeast. Highs 9 to 14.

Partly to mostly cloudy through the Big Land, with highs 6 to 10. Winds from the south or east as high as 25 km/h.

Rain and Wind Arrive Thursday night, Possible Snow in Labrador West

An strong area of low pressure will track from the coast of Maine to the western Gulf of St. Lawrence Thursday night into Friday. This track will spread rain through much of NL during that time. Some wet snow may fly in Labrador West, but at this time it is a bit too early to get into accumulations, or possible accumulations for that matter.

Southern and western sections of the Island will see some high winds Thursday afternoon into early Friday. At this time, it looks like most areas will see winds gusting no more than 100 km/h. The exception will be the Wreckhouse area, where winds may gust as high as 130 km/h Thursday evening. Winds in that area subside overnight. Environment Canada and Climate Change has issued a Wreckhouse Wind Warning for that time frame.

The rainy and breezy conditions will persist across the Province through Friday. At this time rainfall amounts do not look to be overly significant. Southern and eastern areas will see the most rain, with amounts of 20-40 mm by Friday evening.

Friday’s Forecast

Rain likely across the Island. Breezy with areas of fog south. Highs into the lower and middle teens.

Rain through most of Labrador. Wet snow is possible in Labrador West. Highs 2 to 6. Areas of fog, especially near coastal regions.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on the Island. Highs 12 to 16.

Areas of rain and snow linger along the coast of Labrador, with highs 4 to 12. Mostly cloudy win the West, with highs near 5.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy on the Island, highs near 9.

The coast of Labrador will see periods of rain and snow. Highs 2 to 7 in the east. Western areas get as warm as 5. Mostly cloudy west of the coast.

Monday

Mostly cloudy across the Province. Highs 6 to 10.