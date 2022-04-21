TONIGHT & FRIDAY

The weather across NL has been quiet today which has been quite nice. Many areas saw lots of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures. Highs reached as high as 8 to 10 on the Island and near 4 in parts of Labrador. The tranquil weather will end this evening as our next frontal system moves in.

Light snow and flurries will push into Labrador West overnight and slowly work toward the coast on Friday. The light snow may mix with rain in the lower elevations of interior Labrador Friday afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the -2 to -7 range across the Big Land and 0 to -5 on the Island.

On the Island, clouds will be on the increase tonight, with showers arriving on the southwest coast Friday morning. Showers will spread inland towards central Newfoundland, and along the South Coast as far as Fortune Bay, during the day on Friday. High temperatures on the Island will be between 5 and 8 on Friday for most, with areas of the West Coast and Great Northern Peninsula getting to 2 or 3 in onshore winds.

Labrador will see highs between 1 and 5 tomorrow, with the coolest readings in the north.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will develop south of the Island and will move very slowly, or stall, through the course of the weekend. This will drive some rain and wet snow Island-wide both Saturday and Sunday, and push wet snow into the coast of Labrador for Saturday. Temperatures across much of NL will be near, or a bit above, freezing both Saturday and Sunday thanks to broad easterly flow. The exception will be Labrador West, where highs will be below freezing both days.

At this point, I’m not expecting much snow to accumulate outside of the higher terrain on the Island this weekend, due to the mild temperatures. However, some areas will see something on grassy surfaces during that time frame.

Some fog is also possible near east and northeast facing shorelines this weekend. That includes the Avalon and St. John’s Metro.

NEXT WEEK

The weather as we begin next week looks quiet across NL. Temperatures will vary from region to region. Eastern areas will be stuck in the low single digits under cloudy skies and onshore flow. Central will be a bit warmer, while the West Coast and parts of the South Coast may get into the lower teens! Even Labrador will see highs of 5 to 10 to start the week… with a chance of rain in Labrador West Tuesday afternoon.