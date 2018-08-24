A source tells NTV News that the Commissioner for Legislative Standards has cleared former cabinet ministers Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby in a complaint filed by Liberal MHA Colin Holloway. The report on Eddie Joyce concluded: “While I find that MHA Joyce engaged in some, but not all, of the behaviours alleged by MHA Holloway, I do not conclude that his behaviour towards Holloway violated the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Assembly.” Other complaints are still under investigation.

-Advertisement-