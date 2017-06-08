A political drama is playing out in British Columbia that has some experts looking at Newfoundland and Labrador’s history for guidance. The B.C. Liberal government is trying to hold onto power after falling short of a majority by just one seat. The NDP and Green Party plan to combine forces to topple the Liberals when the legislature reopens. Newfoundland has elected hung legislatures twice in its history, first in 1908 and again in 1971. NTV’s Michael Connors speaks with former Liberal leader Ed Roberts, who lived through the turmoil of Joey Smallwood’s last election as premier.