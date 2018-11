Nalcor Vice-President Gilbert Bennett faced questions from the representative for his former boss at the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Tuesday. The lawyer for Ed Martin disputed suggestions that cost estimates were low-balled to get a deal with Emera. Harold Smith says Nalcor never budgeted a dollar amount for strategic risk, and the company was simply aligning its budget presentation with Emera’s. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

