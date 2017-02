Former Nalcor CEO was entitled to a $1.4-million severance payout because he was pushed out of his job by the Liberal government. That was the finding Monday in a report by Auditor General Terry Paddon on the Ed Martin severance scandal. Paddon says he found no evidence Premier Dwight Ball misled the public, but adds the premier failed to find out the details of Martin’s contract before making his decision. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.