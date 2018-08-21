As the province works on a plan to mitigate power rates after Muskrat Falls comes online, one economist warns the plan will have to consider how prices will affect demand. Jim Feehan says consumption could drop by 50 per cent if electricity rates double, undercutting Nalcor’s ability to pay for the project. He says the cost of the project will likely have to be shared between ratepayers and taxpayers, but he also suggests power could be sold in blocks at different prices. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

