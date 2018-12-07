Eastern Newfoundland dug out from its first major snowfall on Friday morning. More than 20 centimetres fell, causing delayed openings and lots of shovelling. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.