Eastern Health is advising people to seek medical attention after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Hussey Arena in St. John’s on Friday.

Anyone who may have been in the arena Friday should seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. At low levels, CO poisoning can be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning or other illnesses and carries a long-term health risk if left unattended. Symptoms of exposure may include nausea and headaches, while more severe poisoning may cause vomiting, dizziness, slowed thinking, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, collapse and cardiac arrest.

It should be noted that people with medical conditions such as coronary or vascular disease may be particularly at risk, as well as children and pregnant women.

Eastern Health encourages individuals with these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest emergency department.