Eastern Health has started offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 5-11.

Individuals may book an appointment at a clinic by visiting www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/gettheshot/ or by calling 1-833-951-3904 (toll-free). When booking online, please select PEDIATRIC (5-11) COVID-19 Immunization Appointment before proceeding to book an appointment.

Eastern Health is currently working in partnership with schools in the region to finalize the dates for school clinics. This information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

It is important to note that when booking a vaccine for a child who is between 5 and 11 years of age, that NACI recommends that the vaccine must be 14 days before or after the date of receiving another vaccine, for example the flu vaccine or HPV vaccine. As a result, children 5 to 11 years of age cannot receive their flu vaccine at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, they should complete a COVID-19 Assessment which can be found by clicking here.

For information on reducing vaccination fear and pain for children and youth, please visit Eastern Health’s Health Information webpage at https://hi.easternhealth.ca/healthy-living/immunization/childhood-immunizations/reducing-vaccination-fear-and-pain-for-children-and-youth/.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine web page at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/children-5-11/.

For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.