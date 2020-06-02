Eastern Health says it will conduct COVID-19 testing for all hospital admissions and scheduled appointments that require an “aerosol generating medical procedure”, such as upper endoscopy or a bronchoscopy.

The health authority is implementing the measures to protect all patients, clients and staff in our facilities. People will continue to be screened for COVID-19 through a series of questions and be provided a mask when entering health care facilities.

As this is implemented across the region over the next several days, individuals who have a planned admission, or who have an outpatient appointment for an aerosol generating medical procedure will be contacted up to 72 hours in advance to have a COVID-19 swab test completed beforehand.

For an unplanned hospital admission, such as an emergency situation or an admission to the case room, patients will be tested once it has been determined they will be admitted to the hospital.