Eastern Health is resuming some additional health care services now that the province is at Alert Level 3.

Services will further expand to include appointments in ambulatory clinics including physician clinics, allied health services such as (but not limited to) rehabilitation services, physiotherapy, and audiology, along with appointments in community health, and women’s health services such as (but not limited to) fertility services. Services that were previously increased in Level 4 – medical imaging, endoscopy, cardiac diagnostics, laboratory services, and surgical services – will continue to increase in Level 3.

Patients whose health care needs are identified by their physician as high priority within these areas will be contacted about their appointment time. Patients should only proceed to appointments if they have been advised that their appointment is proceeding. Patients who are having specific surgical procedures or having aerosol generating medical procedure (AGMP) such as (but not limited to) an upper endoscopy or a bronchoscopy, will require COVID-19 testing. Patients will be contacted up to 72 hours in advance to book their swab testing appointment.

Changes to designated visitor/support persons will be implemented in some program areas. Under Alert Level 3, each patient/resident may identify one designated visitor who can be a loved one, friend, paid caregiver, or other person of the patient’s/resident’s choosing. Obstetrics patients may have one support person who can stay with them for the duration of the mother and newborn’s time in hospital, and can come and go as they choose. In-patients in intensive care units may have two support persons with them at the same time. Designated visitors for acute care, palliative care, long-term care, personal care homes and community care homes should consult with the patient’s/resident’s care team about visitation which may vary by facility and circumstances.

Entry points to facilities across the region continue to be adjusted to manage and screen individuals upon entry. As an increase in patients attending appointments is anticipated at the Health Sciences Centre, the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre, and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, patients presenting at these facilities are asked to follow the new directional signage during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and to enter facilities using the designated entrance for their appointment. A list of possible entry points is available by visiting Eastern Health’s website. Patients should not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time to assist with social distancing procedures.

Upon entry, the public will be screened for COVID-19 through a series of questions and be provided a mask. Eastern Health reminds the public to wear masks and to adhere to strict physical distancing measures while in our facilities. As health-care providers, we are working diligently to implement virtual care solutions where feasible, as way to deliver safe health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients with questions or concerns regarding a change in their health are advised to contact their health-care provider, call the Healthline at 811, or proceed to the nearest emergency room if emergency services are required.

Eastern Health would like to thank patients for their support as we adjust to offering services. Your safety and care is our top priority. For updates pertaining to Eastern Health’s ongoing services due to COVID-19, please visit Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19 or follow us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed. General contact information is available at: http://www.easternhealth.ca/contactus.