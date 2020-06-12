Eastern Health says Newfoundland and Labrador Fertility Services will resume in-person services for current patients during Alert Level 3. Virtual clinics will also continue.

Current patients who require initial testing including bloodwork, semen analysis, hysterosalpingogram and sonohysterogram, and who have had their initial consult with the physician, will be contacted.

Current patients will be prioritized based on medical criteria. Other patients will be waitlisted, and inquiries will be logged for follow-up as the service expands.

Patients in the process of intrauterine insemination who would like to proceed with this treatment are advised to call the clinic, on cycle day 1.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) patients who would like to proceed with this treatment are advised to contact the clinic for further instructions.

Eastern Health empathizes with all patients and families whose appointments and procedures have been cancelled in all program areas across the organization.