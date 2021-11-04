Eastern Health will resume chemotherapy treatments on Friday as it makes progress in restoring its IT systems. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

Eastern Health provided an update Thursday evening on services to patients and clients of the Cancer Care Program as the information technology (IT) systems outage across the province continues to impact a number of health-related services.

Radiation Therapy Treatment Appointments: Radiation therapy treatments have been cancelled and patients will be called directly when we can proceed with your appointment.

Clinic Appointments: Patients can assume clinic appointments have been cancelled if they have not been contacted. Patients will be called directly if their appointments are proceeding.

Injection Appointments: Patients who were scheduled for an injection appointment between November 1 and 5, 2021, and who have not already heard from the Cancer Care Program, should proceed to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre on November 5, 2021, between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Please bring your injection medication and Medical Care Plan (MCP) card.

Chemotherapy Appointments (St. John’s, Gander, Grand Falls and Corner Brook): Appointments are safely proceeding at a reduced capacity. Patients will be called directly if their appointments are proceeding. Please answer unknown numbers as it may be your health-care team calling with further information. Appointments scheduled for the week of November 8, 2021 may experience some delays as staff continue to work through contingency plans. To accommodate patients affected by this IT outage, some treatments may occur after hours or on weekends.

Routine Cancer Screening: Routine cancer screening is currently not available. A further update will be provided.