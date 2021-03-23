The Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information and Eastern Health are advising the public that they have recently become aware of technical issues with the booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some people who pre-registered were able to book vaccine appointments before being contacted to do so.

Once specific people have been contacted to book their COVID-19 vaccination, they are provided with a booking code and invited to schedule the specific day and time of their appointment at an online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself) used by the RHAs to schedule individual vaccine appointments. Individuals who have not received an invitation, along with a link to the portal and a booking code directly from Eastern Health, should not book an appointment at this time.

An issue was identified at the access code stage of the process and involves about 2,800 people who prematurely booked their appointments. Individuals who have been contacted to book an appointment and have not yet done so,will be provided a new URL in order to complete their booking and are asked not to share the new code with others. Eastern Health and NLCHI are working on long-term solutions including requiring individuals to show photo identification at the time of their appointment to confirm they are in an eligible vaccine group and the introduction of a more robust auditing process to ensure booking by priority group.

“NLCHI strives to deliver technology-based solutions that enable our health system and is committed to supporting the provincial public health response to COVID-19,” said Stephen Clark, CEO of NLCHI. “We apologize for any inconvenience this issue with the COVID-19 vaccine booking process may have caused and have implemented a new access code for future bookings as well as, more robust auditing to ensure booking by priority group.”

Notifications for pre-registered individuals 70 years of age and older, home support workers and first responders, are ongoing and will continue over the next few weeks. All current appointments are proceeding as booked.

“Eastern Health recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said David Diamond, President and CEO of Eastern Health. “We are taking this opportunity to reassure those who have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine that we have ample supply of vaccine and they will be contacted directly to book an appointment. We thank the public for doing their part for public health by supporting the vaccination campaign.”

Additional clinics will be offered for those 80 years of age and older to expediate their appointments and they will be contacted by Eastern Health to schedule their appointments by March 29, 2021. If you have not been contacted by this date, please call 1-833-951-3884, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.

To book a COVID-19 vaccination, there is a pre-registration process whereby individuals in the current vaccine pre-registration groups (e.g. those over 70 years of age and home support workers) may pre-register for an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at https://covidvaccine.nlchi.nl.ca/. People who are pre-registered or identified as being in a priority group will be contacted directly by Eastern Health via phone or email when they are being invited to book an appointment. If an individual provided an email during their pre-registration, they are advised to regularly check their email for instructions about how to book their appointment.

Individuals who are unable to book their appointment online, need to cancel or reschedule their appointment or who have any other questions regarding their COVID-19 vaccine appointments may call 1-833-951-3884, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.