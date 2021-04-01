Eastern Health says a patient who visited the Health Sciences Centre Emergency Department three times between Sunday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 31, tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact-tracing by Occupational Health, Public Health and Infection Prevention and Control is ongoing. Through the normal contact-tracing process, less than 20 staff are off work on self-isolation. About half of staff test results have come back, of which all are negative.

More than 50 other people (patients and close contacts) have been identified and are being contacted to schedule COVID-19 testing.

Eastern Health has a process in place for anyone entering emergency departments who is at risk of having COVID-19, whether arriving by ambulance or walking in. All patients are screened for COVID-19 with a questionnaire before entering an Eastern Health facility and are given a mask to wear. Patients and support persons are expected to wear the mask provided for the duration of their visit. If coming by ambulance, EMS notifies the Emergency Department (ED) that there is an ambulance en route with a patient who is suspect or COVID-19 positive. If a patient is unable to answer the questions themselves, a family member will be asked to provide the information and if that information cannot be obtained, the patient will be treated as a suspected COVID-19 case and will be isolated in the ER. Efforts will be made for any patients in the ED who fail the COVID-19 screening assessment to be placed in a private room, negative pressure room or other area away from the general waiting room for triage and appropriate care. Staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow protocols when interacting with the individual in order to keep themselves and other patients safe. There are enhanced cleaning protocols in all ERs and there are plexiglass barriers in between each seat in the Health Sciences Centre ER.