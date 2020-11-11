Eastern Health is reporting errors in the reporting of three COVID-19 test results.

During the course of the investigation into the source of the COVID-19 case in the Western Health region last weekend, the Provincial Public Health Laboratory, operated by Eastern Health’s Microbiology Laboratory, identified an inaccurate test result. The reported positive test result is in fact negative and resulted from a data manipulation error that occurred during the reporting of test results. As part of the investigation, two positive cases that were previously unidentified from last weekend were also discovered. Details on those cases will be provided in the Department of Health and Community Service’s daily COVID-19 advisory later today.

The situation occurred because two data files were matched incorrectly resulting in erroneous reports. Eastern Health immediately took steps to prevent a reoccurrence by modifying the laboratory workflow so that test result reports will undergo additional review for data integrity prior to release. The Provincial Public Health Laboratory has also reported the occurrence to the vendor who is looking into software modifications so that it can flag mismatched files.

Eastern Health apologizes to patients who received inaccurate test results as well as those who through the contact tracing process had COVID-19 testing unnecessarily. Steps have already been taken to enhance quality processes to ensure this will not happen again and with these new measures in place, the public can have every confidence in the laboratory’s ability to perform COVID-19 testing.