Eastern Health has released a list of 22 with students or staff that tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the most recent numbers available, a total of 145 students and/or staff from Mount Pearl Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are approximately 185 students and/or staff associated with 22 schools, including those at Mount Pearl Senior High, who tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 40 cases are distributed among the following schools:

École des Grands-Vents

Beachy Cove Elementary

Elizabeth Park Elementary

Frank Roberts Junior High

Holy Family Elementary

Holy Heart of Mary High School

Holy Spirit High School

Juniper Ridge Intermediate

Mary Queen of the World

Mount Pearl Intermediate

Newtown Elementary School

Octagon Pond Elementary

O’Donel High

Paradise Elementary

St. George’s Elementary

St. Matthew’s School

Topsail Elementary

Upper Gullies Elementary

Vanier Elementary

Villanova Junior High

Waterford Valley High

Eastern Health would not disclose a completely list of cases at the other schools because the small numbers could violate privacy rules.

The numbers do not distinguish between whether a case attended school during the period of communicability. Many of the cases were identified early in the outbreak with case investigation and contact tracing of students and sports teams.

The investigation is ongoing and the numbers are subject to change.

Eastern Health encourage everyone to be kind, be compassionate, and be supportive given the negative impact words and actions can have an individual’s mental health.