Eastern Health has released a list of 22 with students or staff that tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the most recent numbers available, a total of 145 students and/or staff from Mount Pearl Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are approximately 185 students and/or staff associated with 22 schools, including those at Mount Pearl Senior High, who tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 40 cases are distributed among the following schools:
- École des Grands-Vents
- Beachy Cove Elementary
- Elizabeth Park Elementary
- Frank Roberts Junior High
- Holy Family Elementary
- Holy Heart of Mary High School
- Holy Spirit High School
- Juniper Ridge Intermediate
- Mary Queen of the World
- Mount Pearl Intermediate
- Newtown Elementary School
- Octagon Pond Elementary
- O’Donel High
- Paradise Elementary
- St. George’s Elementary
- St. Matthew’s School
- Topsail Elementary
- Upper Gullies Elementary
- Vanier Elementary
- Villanova Junior High
- Waterford Valley High
Eastern Health would not disclose a completely list of cases at the other schools because the small numbers could violate privacy rules.
The numbers do not distinguish between whether a case attended school during the period of communicability. Many of the cases were identified early in the outbreak with case investigation and contact tracing of students and sports teams.
The investigation is ongoing and the numbers are subject to change.
Eastern Health encourage everyone to be kind, be compassionate, and be supportive given the negative impact words and actions can have an individual’s mental health.