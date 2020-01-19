Eastern Health is advising the public and staff that it is continuing to work on plans related to ongoing service delivery.

Eastern Health says it has processes in place to manage throughout these types of adverse weather events and states of emergency and staff have been providing exemplary care and responding to medical emergencies as needed. It is continuing to facilitate hospital admissions and are putting plans in place to safely discharge patients, as needed.

Eastern Health advises individuals experiencing health concerns to contact the:

NL Health Line at 811 or 1-888-709-3555 to speak to a registered nurse.

mental health crisis line at 737-4668 or 1-888-737-4668.

Bridgethegapp.ca website for mental health information and connection to local supports and services. It offers self-help resources, links to local services, and invites people to share their personal stories.

Eastern Health advises the public of the following:

Pharmacies in St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Torbay are open today, January 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for patients with urgent and emergent medical appointments and who require urgent medications, supplies and treatment. During this time, patients can use their own vehicles to travel to and from pharmacies.

Community Support Program clients with questions or concerns about their care can call 709-777-6300 and the on-call social worker will follow-up.

Saint Luke’s Homes in St. John’s is experiencing phone and email issues. Bell Aliant is working on restoring service as soon as possible.

Keep in mind safety while shoveling in order to avoid injury. Please visit the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health & Safety website for more information: https://www. ccohs.ca/oshanswers/ ergonomics/snow_shovelling. html

Eastern Health health-care facilities and other sites with 24-hour operations continue to remain open, and emergency services continue to be available at all sites. While routine travel is not permitted during a state of emergency, all health-care staff and emergency personnel who can get to and from work safely in the City of St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Conception Bay South, Torbay, Portugal Cove St. Philips, Pouch Cove, and Paradise are permitted to travel.

Eastern Health also advises that emergent and urgent services located at facilities in St. John’s including the Health Sciences Centre, Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, Waterford Hospital and Dr. L.A. Miller Centre will proceed on Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21. All other services at these sites will be cancelled on these days.

Patients will be contacted directly if their procedures, surgeries or appointments are proceeding.

Emergency services continues to be available at all sites. Further updates will be provided on other programs and services at other Eastern Health facilities throughout the day.

For updates pertaining to Eastern Health’s facilities or its operations, please visit the Storm Watch section at Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/ stormwatch, or visit Eastern Health’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.