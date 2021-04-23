Eastern Health is now inviting those individuals identified as clinically extremely vulnerable to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.

All clinically extremely vulnerable patients should complete the following checklist prior to booking an appointment:

read the COVID-19 vaccine information on their specific condition(s) at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/clinically-extremely-vulnerable/.

based on the information provided, identify the best time to book their vaccine appointment.

talk to their doctor if they have any questions or need any help planning their medication.

monitor how they are feeling leading up to their vaccination appointment.

make sure they are feeling their usual self on the day of their vaccine appointment.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser).

https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

follow instructions to book an appointment.

It is also important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings.

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. To ensure a successful online booking, residents are encouraged to use Google Chrome as the preferred browser. It is also important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised to click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website atwww.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine . The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. Although support persons are encouraged to attend when needed, patients who can safely manage their interaction for out-patient care without assistance/support should attend the vaccine clinic unaccompanied. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-April-16-1.pdf. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.