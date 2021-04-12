Eastern Heath inviting everyone aged 70 and older to book an appointment online for a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, including those who have already pre-registered but not yet been contacted to book an appointment.

Residents within this age group no longer have to pre-register for these clinics. This process is open to the following:

anyone who turns 70 years of age by December 31, 2021.

anyone who is 70 years of age and has not yet pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

anyone who is 70 years of age, has pre-registered, but has not yet received an appointment invitation, or do not have a vaccine appointment.

To ensure a successful online booking, residents are encouraged to use Google Chrome as the preferred browser. It is also important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics:

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser). https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

follow the online instructions and when prompted, please TYPE IN the following authorization code:

ECOV-KYZTQ-21

Eastern Health is encouraging people to check with family and friends who are 70 years and over to offer their assistance to anyone having difficult booking their appointment online. If anyone is experiencing difficultly booking their appointment, please click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Individuals will know when the clinics are full when there are no longer any available appointment slots available in the online system. If you are not able to get an appointment in a community/clinic of your choice, Eastern Health will be announcing more clinics in the future.

The advantages to booking appointments online are:

easy accessibility.

confirmed appointment dates and times within minutes via email.

no wait time.

ability to book appointments 24 hours/seven days a week: and

ability to view all available appointment locations and times resulting in choice for individual schedules.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.