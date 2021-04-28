Eastern Health is now inviting frontline health-care workers who were not previously immunized and who may come into direct contact with patients to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination. This group includes private health-care workers (physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, pharmacists etc.).

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser).

https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

select your preferred location and follow directions.

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. It is important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised to click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.