A new temporary phone line is now available for individuals who have questions about the status of their hospital appointments.

Due to service reductions related to COVID-19 emergency planning, patients and clients can call 709-752-4500, or toll-free at 1-833-752-4500, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to inquire if their previously scheduled hospital appointment is going ahead or is cancelled; or if it is being rescheduled.

Questions about appointments for elective and non-urgent procedures and treatments at any of Eastern Health hospitals and acute care centres should be directed to this new phone line.

This temporary phone line does not provide health advice or COVID-19 screening information.