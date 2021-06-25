Eastern Health advises the public that additional first and second dose appointments are now available throughout the region. More appointments will be added next week and people are encouraged to check the Pomelo website. Based on the current vaccine supply, most of the Eastern Health clinics are now offering Moderna.

As well, effective immediately, all clinics are now identified as mRNA clinics in the Pomelo booking system and at all locations throughout the Eastern Health region. Individuals presenting to an mRNA clinic will be offered an mRNA vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna) based on the vaccine type that is available at that time.The Pomelo system has also been updated to include a new category for youth 12 to 17 years of age for specific clinics and this age group will be offered the Pfizer vaccine only.

Eastern Health is encouraging individuals who are being offered a different COVID-19 vaccine than the one they first received, to take the one offered. Both mRNA vaccines are safe and effective and can be used interchangeably for those 18 years and over.

An alternative vaccine will be offered to individuals presenting at clinics with a known allergy to a component in the vaccine. In addition, individuals who are immunocompromised may receive either of the mRNA vaccines; however, if individuals have a significant concern they are advised to consult with their physician before booking an appointment.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/gettheshot/. The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine .

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-May-3.pdf.

For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.

Eastern Health is also arranging vaccine appointments for individuals who have been advised by either public health or their health-care provider that they should receive their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital setting, due to an increased risk of a severe reaction to the vaccine.

Eastern Health has contacted individuals who have been referred to Eastern Health by their health-care provider to schedule appointment times and dates which are by appointment only. Clinics in St. John’s are taking place on June 28 and 29. Clinics for other areas of the Eastern Health region are taking place on various dates and times. Individuals who are at risk for severe reaction to the vaccine and who have not received an appointment or who have questions are asked to call (709) 752-4337 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals attending these clinics are advised that protocols have been put in place to address potential adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine.

