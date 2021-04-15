Eastern Health is now inviting people 65 years of age and older, as of December 31, 2021, to book an appointment online for their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. There is no need to pre-register for an appointment and anyone who has already pre-registered in the 70 plus years of age group should also proceed to book an appointment.

To ensure a successful online booking, residents are encouraged to use Google Chrome as the preferred browser. It is also important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser). https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

follow the online instructions and when prompted, please TYPE IN the following authorization code: ECOV-KYZTQ-21

If anyone is experiencing difficultly booking their appointment, please click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Individuals will know when the clinics are full when there are no longer any available appointment slots available in the online system. If an appointment is no longer available in the community/clinic of choice, more clinics will be available in the future.

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. Although support persons are encouraged to attend when needed, patients who can safely manage their interaction for out-patient care without assistance/support should attend the vaccine clinic unaccompanied. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

The advantages to booking appointments online are:

easy accessibility.

confirmed appointment dates and times within minutes via email.

no wait time.

ability to book appointments 24 hours/seven days a week: and

ability to view all available appointment locations and times resulting in choice for individual schedules.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-Mar16.pdf. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visitwww.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.