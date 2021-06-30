Eastern Health advises the public of a new temporary drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic for travellers who require a COVID-19 test upon arrival to the St. John’s International Airport and other entry points into the region. The testing clinic, which is by appointment only, will open on July 1, 2021, and hours of operation are 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., seven days a week.

Eastern Health has partnered with the St. John’s International Airport Authority to provide testing services at the airport, 100 World Parkway, St. John’s, as per provincial travel regulations. The temporary testing clinic is adjacent to the main terminal, and on-site signage will direct travellers to the clinic.

Travellers who require a COVID-19 test upon arrival, as indicated by the provincial travel form, are asked to book a testing appointment in advance of their travel. Appointments can be made online or by telephone at clinics located across the Eastern Health region:

Online: https://portal.healthmyself.net/nlcovidtest/forms/68ww

Phone: 1-833-951-3884 (8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Individuals will remain in their vehicles during COVID-19 testing, and are reminded that they are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received. Full details regarding testing and self-isolation requirements for travellers is available via the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador website: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/travel/travel-restrictions/.

To ensure the privacy of any individuals who attend the drive-through clinics, individuals are asked not to take photos, videotape or film at the clinics.

Plans are currently being reviewed for additional testing clinics for travellers in the Eastern Health region, as required.

Please note that the process for self-assessment of COVID-19 symptoms has not changed. The public is reminded that if they show any signs or symptoms, they should continue to complete the COVID-19 self-assessment and testing referral tool by clicking here, or call 811 if unable to complete the online assessment. For more information, please visit: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/covid-19/symptoms/.

Eastern Health would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this time and wishes everyone a safe and healthy summer.