Eastern Health is opening a temporary drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic located at 50 Mundy Pond Road as of 4 p.m. Sunday to meet demand.

The hours have also been extended for the drive-through clinics located at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre and the Waterford Hospital. Individuals also have the option to travel to Harbour Grace or Clarenville for testing if they choose to do so.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles while testing is complete. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have come in contact with someone who has fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should complete the online self-assessment at www.811healthline.ca before calling the NL Health Line 811.

To ensure the privacy of any individuals who attend the drive-through clinics, there will be no photos, videotaping or filming permitted at the clinics.

Eastern Health reminds the public of the importance of good infection prevention and control practices. Everyday actions that can help to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19 include: