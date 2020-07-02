Eastern Health is implementing an on-line appointment-based system for outpatient blood collection at the Major’s Path location in St. John’s.

On the Eastern Health website patients will be able to view, select and book an available time for their appointment. Family members of patients can book appointments on-line if the patients is unable to do so.

For those unable to to book online, they can still schedule an appointment by calling (709) 752-3658.

Patients should arrive at designated appointment times to prevent overcrowding at the clinic. Blood collection staff will limit the number of patients in the clinic at one time, thereby supporting social distancing and helping to keep patients and staff safe. Patients will be asked to perform hand hygiene, be given a procedural mask and screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entering the clinic before proceeding to their appointment.