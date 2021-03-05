Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday with nine new recoveries.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, also announced that Eastern Health will offer voluntary COVID testing for people without as Public Health looks at reducing restrictions in the future. People wishing to be tested will need to fill out the online assessment form and select: “I do not have symptoms” and “yes, I require testing based on an advisory”

Health Canada approved a fourth COVID vaccine on Friday from Johnson & Johnson. Fitzgerald said the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will go to first responders.

The government expects 80,000 people to get vaccinated this month, and anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get their first dose by the end of June.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The individual is a close contact of a previous known case. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Eastern Health – 110

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 1

There have been nine new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 880 people have recovered.

There are seven people in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care. To date, 114,211 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Eastern Health will be offering voluntary testing to people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Many of those who tested positive during the St. John’s metro area outbreak had no symptoms. This testing will help Public Health determine if there are any pockets of COVID-19 that have gone undetected and will help in the decision to ease restrictions further.

Testing centres in Mount Pearl, St. John’s, Burin, Harbour Grace and Clarenville are now accepting appointments for asymptomatic people who wish to receive a COVID-19 test. Additional mobile testing clinics will take place in Trepassey, Bonavista, Placentia and downtown St. John’s throughout the next week.

If you wish to book an appointment, please complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

When completing the online self-assessment and referral tool for asymptomatic testing, please select both of the following options to receive an appointment:

Select “I do not have any symptoms.”

Select “yes” for the question “Do you require a COVID-19 test as a result of an advisory from Public Health (i.e. a flight or a public place connected to a COVID-19 case)?”

People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Public Health is reminding people about the phrase People, Space, Time, and Place.

People – The more people you interact with, the greater the risk of spread.

Space – The closer you are to others, the greater the risk of spread.

Time – The more time you spend with others, the greater the risk of spread.

Place – Indoor activities with others are more risky than outdoor activities.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians should continue to practice good infection prevention and control practices. These practices include:

Stay informed, be prepared and follow Public Health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Wear a non-medical mask in public indoor spaces;

Maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites;

Work from home, if possible; and,

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is available online here. Pre-registration is underway for people 70 years of age and older.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

To ensure a smooth pre-registration process, people 70 years of age and older are asked to wait and pre-register based on their last name.

From Thursday, March 4, 2021 to Saturday, March 6, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with M to Z can pre-register.

As of Sunday, March 7, 2021, people 70 years of age and older who were unable to pre-register during the dates provided based on their last name can do so.