Eastern Health advises that influenza vaccination clinics will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and continue until mid-February 2021.

Due to physical distancing requirements and other safety precautions associated with COVID-19, this year’s flu clinics are by appointment only. In addition, traditional flu clinic locations may have changed due to these precautions and other public health measures.

Appointments can be booked online using Health Myself, a new online booking tool, up to 30 days in advance. Those unable to book an appointment online can also schedule an appointment by calling the Provincial Flu Clinic Line at 1-833-951-3904 (toll-free). All appointments should be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance, and walk-in appointments will not be facilitated.

Getting a flu shot is important every year, and particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the flu shot will not protect against COVID-19, it will help reduce the risk of getting the flu which, if combined with COVID-19, could result in a higher risk for severe illness. Getting vaccinated will also help reduce the spread of influenza in our communities and help reduce the impact on the health-care system in the event of a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.

Significant efforts have been made to ensure that public health measures are in place for the protection of those receiving their flu shots as well as health care staff. Everyone will be screened for symptoms at the entrance, be required to wear a mask and observe good infection prevention and control practices such as:

Washing your hands often.

Practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

Covering your mouth and nose with your arm when coughing and sneezing and immediately dispose of used tissues in the trash.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Everyone above the age of six months should get the flu shot annually, particularly those who are at increased risk for complications from influenza, and those in close contact with these individuals.

Eastern Health reminds the public to arrive for their appointment no earlier than ten minutes in advance, to bring their MCP card and to wear a short-sleeved shirt. Further instructions will be provided on site.

Additional information can be found on the Eastern Health website at www.easternhealth.ca/flu.