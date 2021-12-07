Eastern Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Barrett’s Funeral Home in St. John’s.

Public Health is asking anyone who visited the location on the date and time listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. The business has been notified.

The Chapel at Barrett’s Funeral Home – 328 Hamilton Ave, St. John’s on December 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

People who visited this location are advised to seek testing in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited this location and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

For a full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications, please visit: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/updates-resources/potential-covid-19-exposures/ . For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.