Eastern Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Barrett’s Funeral Home in St. John’s.

Public Health is asking anyone who visited the location on the date and time listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. The business has been notified.

  • The Chapel at Barrett’s Funeral Home – 328 Hamilton Ave, St. John’s on December 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

People who visited this location are advised to seek testing in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited this location and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever, including chills or sweats;
  • A new or worsening cough;
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
  • Runny, stuffy or congested nose;
  • Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;
  • Headache;
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste;
  • Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;
  • New onset of muscle aches;
  • Loss of appetite;
  • Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,
  • Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

For a full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications, please visit: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/updates-resources/potential-covid-19-exposures/ . For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.

 

