Eastern Health is increasing services now that the province has moved to Alert Level 2.

Services currently proceeding include medical imaging, endoscopy, cardiac diagnostics, laboratory services, surgical services, ambulatory clinics including physician clinics, allied health services such as (but not limited to) rehabilitation services, physiotherapy, and audiology. Appointments are also being scheduled in community health, and for women’s health services such as (but not limited to) fertility services.

There will also be an increase in inpatient, outpatient and community-based services. Some non-urgent procedures, surgeries, and elective testing will also start to proceed in Alert Level 2 as capacity allows.

Patients should only go to appointments if they have been confirmed by phone or letter. Patients who are having specific surgical procedures, or aerosol generating medical procedures such as (but not limited to) an upper endoscopy or a bronchoscopy, or patients being admitted to hospital, will require COVID-19 testing. Patients will be contacted in advance to book their testing appointment.

Eastern Health has adjusted entry points at facilities across the region to allow for physical distancing. Please visit the health authority’s website to find the designated entry point for your appointment. Patients should not arrive more than 10 minutes early to assist with physical distancing in waiting rooms. People entering health facilities will be screened for COVID-19 through a series of questions and provided with a mask.

Eastern Health reminds the public to wear the provided mask and to follow physical distancing measures while in health facilities. There may be times when an individual is unable to wear a mask. The health authority will work with these individuals to understand their limitations with a mask and may provide an exception from wearing one. If an exemption is not granted, people will be asked to wear a mask in order to enter the facility. This is a necessary precaution to keep people safe.

Virtual care will remain the first line of service delivery when possible. Patients with questions or concerns regarding a change in their health are advised to contact their health-care provider, call the Healthline at 811, or proceed to the nearest emergency room if emergency services are required.

As announced in Alert Level 3, each patient/resident may identify one designated visitor/support person. While visiting the patient/resident, all designated visitors/support persons will be required to wear the mask provided for the duration of their visit. For more information on visitors/support person, please visit our website.

Eastern Health would like to thank patients for their support as we continue to increase services while respecting the need to maintain physical distancing, wearing a mask, facilitating appropriate cleaning of physical spaces, and managing PPE supply and use. For updates pertaining to Eastern Health’s ongoing services due to COVID-19, please visit Eastern Health’s website at www.easternhealth.ca/covid19 or follow us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed. General contact information is available at: http://www.easternhealth.ca/contactus.