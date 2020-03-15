Effective tomorrow (Monday, March 16), the following restrictions will be in place at regional health authority facilities during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Surgeries
· Only urgent/emergent surgeries will take place.
· Patients who are scheduled for elective surgeries tomorrow will be accommodated.
· All other elective surgeries will be rebooked.
Affected individuals will be contacted by their regional health authority about their surgery.
Other Services
· All cancer services will continue.
· In-centre dialysis will continue.
· Doorways, mobile crisis response teams, and ACT teams will continue.
· Inpatient rehabilitation services will continue.
· Urgent/emergent appointments at outpatient clinics will continue.
· Appointments at outpatient clinics will be rebooked at a future date.
· Only urgent/emergent diagnostic and therapeutic procedures will go ahead.
Visitors
· Only one designated visitor per resident is permitted in long-term care homes.
· No visitors are permitted in any of the province’s hospitals with the following exceptions:
o There are no restrictions on the number of visitors for patients at end-of-life.
o Only one designated person per patient is permitted in obstetrics delivery rooms.
o Parents can visit children who are inpatients.
Volunteers
· Volunteering is temporarily suspended.
Students
· University and college student placements will continue.
Gatherings
· The use of health care facilities for community groups is temporarily suspended.
Each regional health authority will be sending out public communication with further details regarding services.
The Provincial Government is thanking the public for their patience and cooperation. All Newfoundlanders and Labradorians must work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More information on COVID-19 can be found here.