Effective tomorrow (Monday, March 16), the following restrictions will be in place at regional health authority facilities during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Surgeries

· Only urgent/emergent surgeries will take place.

· Patients who are scheduled for elective surgeries tomorrow will be accommodated.

· All other elective surgeries will be rebooked.

Affected individuals will be contacted by their regional health authority about their surgery.

Other Services

· All cancer services will continue.

· In-centre dialysis will continue.

· Doorways, mobile crisis response teams, and ACT teams will continue.

· Inpatient rehabilitation services will continue.

· Urgent/emergent appointments at outpatient clinics will continue.

· Appointments at outpatient clinics will be rebooked at a future date.

· Only urgent/emergent diagnostic and therapeutic procedures will go ahead.

Visitors

· Only one designated visitor per resident is permitted in long-term care homes.

· No visitors are permitted in any of the province’s hospitals with the following exceptions:

o There are no restrictions on the number of visitors for patients at end-of-life.

o Only one designated person per patient is permitted in obstetrics delivery rooms.

o Parents can visit children who are inpatients.

Volunteers

· Volunteering is temporarily suspended.

Students

· University and college student placements will continue.

Gatherings

· The use of health care facilities for community groups is temporarily suspended.

Each regional health authority will be sending out public communication with further details regarding services.