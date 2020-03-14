Eastern Health has implemented visitor restrictions at all its facilities to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

Patients and residents will be permitted one designated visitor between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Exceptions may be made in extenuating circumstances. Immediate family members of residents/patients are asked to call ahead to inquire about visitation.

Visitor restrictions are put in place to reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases which are common in health-care facilities. They are designed to help keep patients, residents, families, staff and visitors healthy and safe.

To help reduce the spread of illness, please:

wash your hands before and after visiting your loved ones.

and visiting your loved ones. visit only one patient or resident at a time.

Do not visit if you are:

experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing or flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms; or

have travelled outside of the province in the last 14 days.

Eastern Health would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this time.