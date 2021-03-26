Following the announcement by the Provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Eastern Health is advising that health-care services that were previously increased in level 4 will continue to further increase in level 2.

In accordance with Alert Level 2, Eastern Health is advising the public that services will continue and/or resume in the following program areas:

Cancer Care

Cancer Care services across the province will continue.

Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and bloodwork appointments will continue as scheduled.

Effective March 29, 2021, in-person appointments will gradually resume along with virtual appointments when appropriate, for follow-up care.

If there is a change to scheduled appointments, patients will be notified. Patients are encouraged to contact the Cancer Centre in their region to confirm their appointments before they travel.

One support person for clinic appointments will be permitted per patient. We continue to ask that patients come alone for chemotherapy and radiation treatments to help facilitate physical distancing in these areas.

Cardiac Care

Cardiac surgeries will return to full operational capacity. Patients who are being scheduled for surgery will be contacted regarding booking their procedures.

Cardiac catheterizations will return to full operations.

Cardiac rehabilitation patients will be contacted by the program coordinator with any changes to their program plan.

Children and Women’s Health

All services previously reduced will resume at Alert Level 2.

Outpatient appointments, including fertility appointments, are proceeding as normal unless patients have been contacted in advance.

Laboratory Services (e.g. blood collection)

Routine laboratory collection services will resume and all previous collection restrictions have been lifted.

Walk-in services continue to be suspended and individuals are asked to book an appointment. For a listing of laboratory services across the region, please visit http://www.easternhealth.ca/OurServices.aspx?d=2&id=314&p=162

Long-term Care

Routine admissions, short stay respite and transfers will proceed.

Medical Imaging (e.g. X-ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, CT, MRI, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, PET scan, Bone Mineral Density)

Obstetrical ultrasounds will continue to proceed.

Procedures for outpatients with appointments will proceed.

There will be no walk-in services without appointments.

Mental Health and Addictions

All Mental Health and Addictions Program appointments are proceeding as scheduled. Clients will be offered telephone/virtual or in person sessions as needed.

Doorways locations throughout the region continue to offer services virtually, by telephone, or in person. It is recommended that clients call in advance to discuss options. Contact information and schedules are available at https://mha.easternhealth.ca/doorways

Mobile crisis response teams, and the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)/ Flexible Assertive Community Treatment (FACT) Teams will continue to provide services.

Eastern Health operates a provincial opioid dependence treatment phone line for those seeking support and services for their opiate use, for their families and for health-care providers. It is available from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-844-752-3588, toll-free. Video Relay Service (VRS) calls are welcome.

Outpatient Procedures and Services

All outpatient services will be offered in-person, or virtually when appropriate.

Surgery

All surgical services are resuming.

Patients who are being scheduled for surgery will be contacted regarding booking their procedures.

Public Health Services

St. John’s and area: Public Health Clinics, which include modified child health clinic and preschool health check, routine school-aged vaccines, Prenatal Tdap and time sensitive adult immunizations (i.e. medically indicated and seasonal influenza), will proceed. In person Breastfeeding Support Groups will continue to be offered virtually. Postnatal home visiting and support will continue to be offered.

Peninsulas and Rural Avalon: Public Health Clinics, which include child health clinic, Prenatal Tdap and time sensitive adult immunizations (i.e. medically indicated and seasonal influenza), and routine school-aged vaccines, will proceed. Preschool health check and routine adult immunizations (including Pneumococcal) may be deferred to a later date. In person Breastfeeding Support Groups remain will continue to be offered virtually. Postnatal home visiting and support will continue to be offered.



Services at Dr. L.A. Miller Centre

All services previously reduced will resume and clients will be contacted to rescheduled cancelled appointments.

Virtual/ telephone visits will continue where appropriate.

Patients and clients are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment, unless otherwise indicated. Due to changes in service related to COVID-19, a temporary phone line is available for those who have questions about the status of their hospital appointments. Patients and clients can call 709-752-4500, or toll-free at 1-833-752-4500, this Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and March 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for information about previously scheduled hospital appointments, procedures and treatments at any of Eastern Health hospitals and acute care centres.

Please note that this temporary phone line does not provide health advice or COVID-19 screening information. Individuals who have questions about their health are directed to call 811 or visit www.811healthline.ca. For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Provincial Department of Health and Community Services website at: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/.

For updates pertaining to Eastern Health’s ongoing services, please visit Eastern Health’s Facebook page and Twitter feed. General contact information for Eastern Health’s programs and services is available at: www.easternhealth.ca/contactus.