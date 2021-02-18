The drive-through testing for COVID-19 has now fully shifted from Mount Pearl Senior High to the Reid Community Centre in Mount Pearl, Eastern Health announced Thursday.

Eastern Health says it has been able to address the backlog of tests that resulted from this surge. New capacity at the Reid Centre, combined with capacity at the other testing sites at the Janeway and Waterford hospitals, means there is no longer a need for the Mount Pearl Senior High School site. If there is another surge, the school testing site can be ramped up quickly, if needed.

Testing clinics are by appointment only. People must remain in their vehicles while testing is complete. For individuals who do not have access to a vehicle, walk-up appointments are available and will be facilitated on a case-by-case basis. When individuals receive a call back to schedule an appointment, they can advise that they require a walk-up appointment at that time. Home visits will also be conducted when deemed necessary through the screening process.

The public should continue to complete the online self-assessment when experiencing any respiratory symptoms. The online self-assessment can be found at www.811healthline.ca and should be completed before calling the 811 NL Health Line. Based on advice from 811, individuals may then be scheduled for an appointment at the respiratory assessment clinic, or at a COVID-19 testing site.

To ensure the privacy of any individuals who attend the drive-through clinics, individuals are asked not to take photos or video at the clinics.

Eastern Health reminds the public of the importance of good infection prevention and control practices. Everyday preventive actions that can help to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19 include:

Wearing a mask when in public spaces.

Washing your hands often.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Cover your mouth and nose with your arm when coughing and sneezing and immediately dispose of used tissues in the trash.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice physical distancing.

Eastern Health would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this time as we continue to work together with our partners to ensure we meet the needs of those presenting at testing clinics across the region.