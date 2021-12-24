Eastern Health advises the public of temporary changes to outpatient laboratory services (e.g. blood collection) for December 29, 30 and 31, 2021. These changes will enable resources to be redeployed to assist with administration of COVID-19 booster vaccines.

All non-urgent appointments have been cancelled.

Urgent/emergent laboratory testing and services will continue.

Eastern Health’s outpatient blood collection sites are restricted to urgent blood collection only. This includes blood testing for patients requiring: INRs (international normalized ratios), therapeutic drug-level monitoring testing and, for cancer care patients, monitoring of cancer clinic profiles and other required cancer-related testing.

Eastern Health also reminds the public of ongoing COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in place at hospitals and health-care facilities throughout the region.