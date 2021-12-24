Eastern Health advises the public of temporary changes to outpatient laboratory services (e.g. blood collection) for December 29, 30 and 31, 2021. These changes will enable resources to be redeployed to assist with administration of COVID-19 booster vaccines.
- All non-urgent appointments have been cancelled.
- Urgent/emergent laboratory testing and services will continue.
- Eastern Health’s outpatient blood collection sites are restricted to urgent blood collection only. This includes blood testing for patients requiring: INRs (international normalized ratios), therapeutic drug-level monitoring testing and, for cancer care patients, monitoring of cancer clinic profiles and other required cancer-related testing.
Eastern Health also reminds the public of ongoing COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in place at hospitals and health-care facilities throughout the region.
- Masks continue to be mandatory at all Eastern Health facilities, sites and clinics; during home visits from Eastern Health staff; as well as for seniors within personal care homes and long-term care facilities. The mask provided at point of entry must be worn throughout the duration of the individual’s time in our hospitals and other health-care facilities, including while visiting patient/resident rooms.
- Visitors/support persons are reminded that physical distancing (two metres/six feet) is required in all spaces throughout our hospitals or sites, including common areas, such as cafeterias, as well as patient and resident rooms. Visitors entering a health-care facility should proceed directly to the patient/resident’s room and once visitation is complete, they should immediately exit the facility.