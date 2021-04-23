Eastern Health is now inviting rotational workers (including Marine Atlantic), truck drivers and flight crews who regularly travel in and out of the province for work to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.

To book an appointment at one of the available clinics throughout the Eastern Health region on the online booking portal called Pomelo (formerly called Health Myself):

please click the following link or copy and paste the link into the address bar of an internet browser (Google Chrome is the preferred browser).

https://portal.healthmyself.net/nleasternhealth/forms/XM0

complete the eligibility questionnaire and consent.

select your preferred location as follows:

If you are still self-isolating, you must select a clinic that specifies self-isolation workers ONLY. Vaccination in self-isolation clinics will be drive up or drive through and will take place outside vaccination clinics or inside the individual’s car. Individuals with appointments should proceed to the vaccination site at their scheduled appointment time where they will be greeted by parking security who will provide instructions. If you are not on self-isolation, or if you are on modified self-isolation AND have a negative COVID-19 test completed on days seven to nine, you are able to book at any available clinic location.

Self-isolation vaccination clinics will be offered at the following locations:

St. John’s – Village Mall

Harbour Grace- Danny Cleary Stadium

Clarenville – Old Scotia Bank

Bonavista – Lions Club

Marystown – Wamic Holdings

The Pomelo online booking system is managed by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. To ensure a successful online booking, residents are encouraged to use Google Chrome as the preferred browser. It is also important to use a personal email address if possible as many companies have spam filters that can prevent confirmation emails. Always check spam/junk folders for email confirmations. It is also a good idea to write down appointment dates and times as a precaution after completing bookings. Individuals experiencing difficultly booking their appointment are advised to click here for the how-to video, or contact 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clinic locations throughout the region can be found on Eastern Health’s website atwww.easternhealth.ca/covid19vaccine. Individuals will know when the clinics are full when there are no longer any available appointment slots available in the online system. If an appointment is no longer available in the community/clinic of choice, more clinics will be available in the future. However, people should continue to check the website as we are continuing to add clinics weekly.

In keeping with public health guidance to reduce the number of contacts wherever possible, patients are asked to carefully consider the necessity of an attendee when visiting these areas. Although support persons are encouraged to attend when needed, patients who can safely manage their interaction for out-patient care without assistance/support should attend the vaccine clinic unaccompanied. For more information, please visit the “Visitation and Support Persons” webpage via www.easternhealth.ca/covid19.

The public is reminded that they should not schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Instead, complete a COVID-19 Assessment and referral by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vaccine information sheet found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/vaccine/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-Sheet-Mar16.pdf. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visitwww.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.