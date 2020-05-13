Eastern Health announced Wednesday it has begun gradually resuming some health services.

Medical imaging, endoscopy, cardiac diagnostic, and surgical services have been identified as areas within the health-care system that can gradually and safely begin to resume service at this time.

“In support of our patients, we have been working diligently on plans to safely resume some services across the region,” said Dr. Lawrence Alteen, vice-president of medical services. “Health services will initially resume slowly so that the impact on the system can be managed as we continue to monitor COVID-19 activity, and so that the system can adapt quickly to care for patients in case of a spike or second wave of COVID-19.”

Patients who are identified for high priority services by their physician will be contacted directly by physician’s offices to have their appointments rescheduled. Patients with questions or concerns about their health are advised to contact their health-care provider.

“We acknowledge that this is a difficult time for those awaiting routine procedures, and I would like to thank all staff and physicians who are working to resume care to our patients,” said David Diamond, President and CEO. “I want to assure the public that they can be confident in coming to our facilities for their health-care needs, and we have processes in place to protect them. We also appreciate the co-operation from the public as we continue to adjust the way we provide services during this unique time.”

As services gradually resume for high priority cases, Eastern Health says it will continue to ensure that sufficient resources, such as personal protective equipment and bed capacity, are closely monitored. Adequate supplies of these resources are required to manage and maintain surge capacity.