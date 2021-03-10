Eastern Health says COVID-19 vaccinations will begin this week for people 85 years and over. People in this age group who have pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine are now being contacted to schedule their appointment.

Clinics for this group will be offered throughout the region beginning on Thursday and continue into next week. They are scheduled to take place throughout the region in Bonavista, Lethbridge, Clarenville, Marystown, Grand Bank, Arnold’s Cove, Whitbourne, Holyrood, Norman’s Cove, Placentia, Old Perlican, Heart’s Delight-Islington, St. Bride’s, St. Mary’s, Carbonear, St. John’s (including east and west end), Conception Bay South, Bell Island, and Ferryland.

If an individual is unable to travel to one of these locations, they may choose to wait until a clinic is available closer to their home. Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held throughout the region in the coming weeks and a schedule for these clinics will be developed in the near future.

If an individual provided an email address when pre-registering, they will be contacted by email. The email will provide details on how they can book an appointment online. If individuals experience any issues with booking their appointment online, they will be provided with a number to call. Eastern Health also asks that people check their spam folder if they do not see an email in their inbox. Anyone who did not provide an email address when they pre-registered will be contacted by phone to book an appointment. These calls have started and will take place throughout the week.

Eastern Health is following provincial and national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination for priority populations. More information regarding continued implementation of vaccine in the region will be shared in the coming weeks. Residents should continue to practice good infection prevention and control practices including:

Stay informed, be prepared and follow Public Health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Wear a non-medical mask in public indoor spaces;

Maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites;

Work from home, if possible; and,

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others.

Completing the online self-assessment at www.811healthline.ca or calling the 811 if you are experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 to arrange testing.

Eastern Health will provide additional information on vaccination schedules as it becomes available and more clinics are set up. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Health Canada. For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.