Eastern Health advises that patients throughout the region may now have one partner/support person present during labour and delivery and that person may stay with the mother and baby up to the time of discharge, provided they remain in the facility.

For the safety of patients, staff and physicians, the support person:

must pass COVID-19 screening;

must wear a mask at all times; and,

should come prepared with supplies for the duration of their stay. If the partner/support person leaves the facility prior to discharge, they will not be permitted to return.

If the support person is a traveller, rotational worker or someone on mandatory isolation, please discuss with the unit:

Health Sciences Centre – (709) 777-7416

Carbonear General Hospital – (709) 945-5164, after hours call (709) 945-5165/5514

Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital – (709) 466-3411, ext. # 65288

Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre – (709) 891-3475

Changes to visitation at this time during the pandemic are critically important to the safety of our patients, staff and physicians. Eastern Health would like to thank the public for their understanding and co-operation during this time.