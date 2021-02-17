Eastern Health is asking people who have requested an appointment for a COVID-19 swab test prior to Feb. 15 and have not yet received an appointment to visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19 and complete the self-assessment again for a testing referral or call 811 to request a swab.

There have been approximately 1,500 people whom booking clerks have not been able to reach because they either provided an incorrect phone number or because booking clerks have tried several times but have not been able to reach these individuals. Anyone who completes this process again will receive a call from Eastern Health with an appointment within approximately 24 hours.