A tenant at a Grand Bank retirement home has tested posited for COVID-19, Eastern Health has advised residents.

“This morning, a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank tested positive as a result of contact with another individual who had previously tested positive,” Eastern Health said in a statement on Wednesday. “Eastern Health’s Public Health team is currently working through the contact tracing process in Grand Bank and close contacts of positive cases will be advised to quarantine for 14 days, including some health-care workers. Investigation of close contacts may include testing of individuals if they develop symptoms during the quarantine period, or about five to seven days after exposure.

“Eastern Health has reacted quickly to put COVID-19 precautions in place. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all tenants of Blue Crest Cottages remain in quarantine for 14 days. This means that they should:

Stay within their apartments,

Limit visitors to those who provide care,

Not use common areas; and

Monitor for symptoms.

“If tenants must leave their apartments, they should wear a mask, wash their hands and keep six feet of physical distance from others. Any essential visitors entering a cottage, such as home care workers, should wear masks and properly sanitize their hands. All common spaces have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and their use has been suspended until further notice. The laundry room has been cleaned thoroughly, and a booking process will be used to ensure that only one tenant is present in that space at a time.”

Residents may contact Public Health at (709) 832-1602 between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, if they have questions.

There are also mental health and addictions counselling services available by calling: