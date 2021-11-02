Eastern Health will continue to offer emergency services only on Tuesday and Wednesday because of a possible cyberattack.

An IT outage that began over the weekend continues to affect the Health Authority’s electronic record systems. Patients and clients who have not been contacted directly should assume that their appointments have been cancelled. Appointments are not being rescheduled at this time. Patients will be contacted directly once the IT system outage is resolved.

Patients who have questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, November 2 and 3, 2021 may call the temporary patient inquiries line: 1-833-777-1276.

The following services continue to be available:

In-person dialysis at all locations throughout the region

Community-based services, including Home Support, Special Assistance Program and Direct Home Services

Mental Health and Addictions community counselling services

All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Maternal-Fetal Assessment Unit appointments

Email and Phone Systems

Email and some phone systems, including the Client Relations line, continue to be affected by this outage. Work is underway to restore phone service as soon as possible.

COVID-19 Tests for Burin Peninsula Residents

Residents of the Burin Peninsula who require retesting for COVID-19, as advised by public health due to the cluster in the Marystown area, and are not already booked should call 709-277-0624 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to book a COVID-19 testing appointment.

Appointments at Private Doctors’ Clinics

Patients who attend appointments at private doctors’ clinics are encouraged to check with those clinics directly.

Eastern Health Suppliers and Vendors

Payment processing for suppliers and vendors as well as email correspondence is affected. Those who currently receive payments via cheque are strongly encouraged to provide the required information for electronic funds transfer (EFT). EFT information can be mailed or dropped off to the following address: Eastern Health Business Office, Attention: Accounts Payable, 760 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL, A1N 3J5. Suppliers and vendors can make inquiries via telephone to 709-752-4534.

Special Assistance Program (SAP)

SAP clients who require products on an emergency basis are asked to contact their case worker until the IT systems outage is resolved.

Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Eastern Health is advising clients of the Remote Patient Monitoring Program that reporting of their health session data has been affected by the ongoing outage that is affecting Eastern Health’s IT systems.

Program staff are working to contact clients individually at this time and are available by phone at 709-777-3905 or toll-free 1-844-455-3905 should any issue of concern arise. Please note that the voicemail system is also affected, and clients may have to call again if they receive a busy signal.

Clients of the program are advised to continue to follow the program’s protocols, and to contact their primary care provider or 811 Healthline if they require urgent care or 911 for emergencies.

Eastern Health is continuing to implement contingency plans and is focused on the delivery of emergency care as the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI) and Bell work to resolve the outage in collaboration with the Department of Health and Community Services.

Central Health

Central Health also advises that only emergency services will be proceeding on Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of a province-wide IT outage affecting some of its computer systems.

All outpatient blood collection appointments for Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3, 2021 are cancelled.

All non-urgent medical imaging (x-ray, ultrasound, mammography) appointments for Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3, 2021 are cancelled.

Chemotherapy appointments are postponed.

Mammography exams scheduled at the Breast Screening Centre at Roe Ave in Gander are postponed.

Pediatrics – clinics for Tuesday are cancelled – patients are being contacted

Patients may not be contacted directly to have their appointments rescheduled, as some patient contact information is not accessible at this time. Patients who have questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday may call the following patient inquiries line: 1-844-651-6214.

The following services will proceed on Tuesday, November 2, and Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

In-person dialysis at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander and Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor

For Cardiopulmonary and Rehab services, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment.

Mental Health and Addictions Services Doorways and counselling services

All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Colposcopy (gynecology) appointments will proceed as scheduled

Ophthalmology – cataract procedures will proceed as scheduled

Midwifery Care for those patients with expected due dates over the next few days. Midwifery clinic for Tuesday will proceed as scheduled.

Some outpatient appointments in Central Health facilities are proceeding (e.g. family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine). If their clinics are cancelled, patients will be notified. If a patient feels they should be seen at a regularly scheduled clinic and have not been contacted, they can contact their health care provider.

Further updates will follow as the situation evolves. A patient inquiry line has been set up. Patients may not be contacted directly to have their appointments rescheduled, as patient contact information may not be accessible at this time. Patients who have any questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 3 may call 1-844-651-6214.

Some patients attend appointments at private doctor’s clinics. Those patients are encouraged to check with their individual doctor’s offices if they have questions.

If you require emergency services, please call 911 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. While Emergency services in our facilities will continue to operate, please be advised there may be longer wait times.

Western Health

All Western Health’s appointments will proceed on Tuesday, except the changes noted below:

Telehealth and virtual appointment scheduled with Eastern Health and Central Health providers or services will not proceed and appointments will be rescheduled.

If your virtual appointment is with a Western Health program, service, or provider, it will proceed as scheduled, unless you are contacted.

Chemotherapy appointments at Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre and Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital will be proceeding. Western Health will be contacting patients to confirm these appointments.

Chemotherapy appointments at Western Memorial Regional Hospital will not be proceeding on Tuesday as this site is operated by Eastern Health and their IT system has been impacted by the provincial IT systems outage. These appointments will be rescheduled.

Western Health appointments for blood collection will proceed as scheduled. There are some tests which require samples to be processed in Eastern Health region, and those appointments will need to be rescheduled. You will be advised at registration if your appointment needs to be rescheduled depending upon the type of test required. Please bring your paper requisition with you (if you were provided with one) to your appointment.

Individuals who require COVID-19 testing in the Western region are advised to call 1-833-608-1115, as the online self-assessment is not operational at this time.

The online recruiting system is down, and we are currently unable to accept applications. If you have applied for a job after October 29, 2021, your application has not been received and you will need to reapply once the system has been restored. All active job postings as of October 30, 2021, will be extended to allow applicants the opportunity to apply once the system has been restored. If you have any questions regarding recruitment, please call 709-784-5367.

Western Health email is not being delivered or received from outside the organization and the authority asks that people use the telephone to reach staff in programs and services (see telephone numbers here). As well, the Client Relations office can be reached at 1-833-784-6802, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health is advising the public that a current provincial IT system outage continues to affect some of its information systems in the region.

As a result, routine laboratory and diagnostic imaging appointments set for Nov. 2 and 3 will be cancelled and rescheduled at a later date. Patients may also experience delays at registration. Other services will continue.

Labrador-Grenfell Health staff are unable to send or receive email correspondence from outside the organization at this time. Programs and services can be reached by phone (please find telephone numbers here). Additionally, the Client Relations department can be reached at 1-833-505-1178, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.