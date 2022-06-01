SHARE
The driver of this car reportedly lost control trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

It was a busy Wednesday evening for emergency crews in the east end of St. John’s.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road near the Portugal Cove Road interchange.  That incident occurred when the driver of an eastbound sedan reportedly entered the median while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle. Paramedics took the driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car that left the road on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Before emergency personnel could arrive at the scene of that incident a second collision took place in the area.  The driver of a car rear-ended a pickup truck as traffic slowed in the wake of the first crash. The collision caused significant damage to the car. No occupants of either vehicle involved were injured.

A damaged vehicle sits on the Outer Ring Road following a rear-end collision in the wake of a single-vehicle crash in the area. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Roughly an hour later, at about 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called back to the area following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path. A sedan was t-boned by a pickup truck, which caused moderate damage to the car. Paramedics took the driver of the car to hospital, once again, with injuries not believed to be serious.  A passenger of the car was shaken up, but suffered no reported injuries. The occupant(s) of the pickup was uninjured.

The scene of a collision at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Reduced visibility in heavy fog may have been a contributing factor in all three crashes.

