(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection Saturday evening caused traffic delays and sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were summoned to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive at about 5:15 p.m. A collision involving a sedan and an SUV had occurred, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters and paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles, taking two to hospital. Injuries were not believed to be serious. Traffic was slowed in the area for close to an hour as emergency personnel worked.

SJRFD firefighter Trevor Pike (left) speaks with the young passenger of a vehicle involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Eastern Health paramedic Zack Parrell (centre) tends to a passenger of a vehicle involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)