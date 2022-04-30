A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection Saturday evening caused traffic delays and sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were summoned to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive at about 5:15 p.m. A collision involving a sedan and an SUV had occurred, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.

Firefighters and paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles, taking two to hospital. Injuries were not believed to be serious. Traffic was slowed in the area for close to an hour as emergency personnel worked.