At least one person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Torbay Road and MacDonald Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Emergency crews arrived to find two sedans with significant damage following a head-on collision. Paramedics assessed the occupants of the vehicles, and took at least one person to hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Traffic was slowed in the area for close to an hour as crews worked, and while the damaged vehicles were removed.